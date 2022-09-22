Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.19

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.19 and traded as high as C$64.30. Linamar shares last traded at C$62.74, with a volume of 163,296 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LNR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

About Linamar

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,532 shares in the company, valued at C$5,691,453.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 456,776 shares of company stock worth $27,271,095.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.