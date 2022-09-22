Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.19

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.19 and traded as high as C$64.30. Linamar shares last traded at C$62.74, with a volume of 163,296 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on LNR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Linamar Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.
Insider Transactions at Linamar
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
Featured Articles
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.