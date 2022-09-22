Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $233.16

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $233.16 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.38 and a 200-day moving average of $285.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

