Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,317,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

