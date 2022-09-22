LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.55

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 7691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

