LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.55

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 7691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

