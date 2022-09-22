LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 224.3% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LXP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

LXP opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

