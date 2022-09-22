Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.22

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.22 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 251.80 ($3.04). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 251.60 ($3.04), with a volume of 2,754,556 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 718.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

