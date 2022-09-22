Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mandiant Price Performance
Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.
