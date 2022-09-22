Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mandiant Price Performance

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mandiant

About Mandiant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.