Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 12,133 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips Profile

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.