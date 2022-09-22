Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 269 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

