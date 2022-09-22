Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 3,144 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 760.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

