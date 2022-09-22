Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 517 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

