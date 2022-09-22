Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys New Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

E opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

