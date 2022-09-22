Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

