Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CRH by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of CRH stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

