Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $12,999,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 82,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GTY. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

GTY stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

