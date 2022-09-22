Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $596,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,203,000 after acquiring an additional 575,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $55.84.

