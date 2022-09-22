Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

