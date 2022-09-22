Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,332 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,794,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $713,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.63. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

