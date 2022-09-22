Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 305 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

