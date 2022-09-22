Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,209 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.13 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

