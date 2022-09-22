Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYF opened at $51.40 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

