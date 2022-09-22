Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 11,112 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,586,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth about $29,593,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.6 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.