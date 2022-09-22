Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,114. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

