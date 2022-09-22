Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 47,147 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,147 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

