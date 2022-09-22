Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.0 %

WOPEY opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

