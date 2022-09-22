Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 724,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 482,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 553,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 253.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

