MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $232.55

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $232.55 and last traded at $233.09, with a volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

