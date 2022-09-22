Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.38 ($2.24).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Insiders acquired 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940 over the last three months.

LON MKS opened at GBX 110.90 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 739.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.18).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

