Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Masco by 1,339.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,980,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Masco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

