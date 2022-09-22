Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.00

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 11118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Match Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 155.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

