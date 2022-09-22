Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,309 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 8,577 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Match Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,282,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 378,898 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Match Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,943 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Match Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. Match Group has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.