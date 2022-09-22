Matthew Jacobson Buys 37,234 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 37,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 649,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,794,214.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of Braze stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.28. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

