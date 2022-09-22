McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $827,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.90 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.91 and a 200-day moving average of $272.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

