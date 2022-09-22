Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,940 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

