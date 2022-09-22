Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.19

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 102951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.