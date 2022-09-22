MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.