Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Trading Down 0.9%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 10,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Metropolitan Bank & Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

