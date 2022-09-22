MGM Resorts International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,107 put options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 8,155 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 5.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

