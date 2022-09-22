Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.34.

MU opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

