Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.43-$1.83 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MU stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.34.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

