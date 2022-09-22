Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.80, but opened at $49.59. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 464,503 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

