Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.90 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

