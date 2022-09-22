Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.90 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

