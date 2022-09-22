Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 79,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,973,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $999,998,000 after purchasing an additional 421,318 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 49,604 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.90 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

