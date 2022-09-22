Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.16.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

