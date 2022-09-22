Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 42,423 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $294.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.64. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

