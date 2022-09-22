Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,181,254 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,181,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Village Farms International stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Village Farms International Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

