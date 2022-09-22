Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
