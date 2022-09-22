Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $176,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

