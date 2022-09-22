More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Trading Up 0.7%

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Approximately 3,766,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,420,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

Insider Transactions at More Acquisitions

In other More Acquisitions news, insider Roderick McIllree purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,166.26).

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

